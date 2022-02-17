Charter Promotes Satya Parimi to SVP Product and Strategy for Spectrum Enterprise

Charter Communications said Thursday that it has promoted Satya Parimi to senior VP, product and strategy for Spectrum Enterprise, which provides enterprise grade internet, networking, voice, video and managed services to Charter’s largest business customers. He will report to Charter executive VP and Spectrum Enterprise president Bill Archer.

Parimi will lead strategy and accelerate the expansion and addition of product solutions and features, including managed network services, wireless connectivity and cybersecurity, for Spectrum Enterprise.

“Satya Parimi has been at the forefront of product development and growth within our company for over 15 years, and his expertise has helped us successfully develop and launch a broad portfolio of technology solutions to help clients meet their business objectives,” Archer said in a press release. “His forward-thinking strategy will further enable us to anticipate and quickly address our customers’ networking and connectivity needs as they continue to evolve.”

Parimi joined Charter in 2016 as group VP, enterprise data products for Spectrum Enterprise, following the Charter-Time Warner Cable merger and has led Spectrum Enterprise’s data products portfolio and managed all stages of the product life cycle. Prior to that he held several leadership roles in product development and strategy at Time Warner Cable, where he served as group VP, VP and senior director in business services, beginning in 2007. ■