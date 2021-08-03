Charter Promotes Jodi Robinson to EVP Digital Platforms, Jake Perlman to EVP Software Development & IT

Charter Communications said it has promoted Jodi Robinson to EVP, Digital Platforms and Jake Perlman to EVP, software development & IT. Both will report to Charter’s chief product and technology officer Rich DiGeronimo.

Robinson has overseen the digital platforms organization since 2019 and the user experience design and development organization since she joined Charter as an SVP in 2014. Prior to Charter, Robinson was VP of internet & interactive technology at Starz Entertainment, and earlier held a variety of software development and architecture roles at Level 3 Communications and Sun Microsystems.

In her new role will oversee the expansion of the Charter’s Digital Platforms organization, which currently leads video product management, customer self-service platforms, the internal design agency, and the data platforms organization. Experiences that support customer service representatives and field technicians, and customer online ordering and video engineering will also be under Robinson’s purview.

“Under Jodi’s leadership, the digital platforms team has produced great success with the Spectrum TV App along with driving adoption and increasing customer satisfaction for Spectrum’s top- rated self-support application, the My Spectrum App. Expanding our award-winning digital practices to employee-facing experiences will increase efficiency and elevate our ability to serve the needs of our customers,” said DiGeronimo.

Under Perlman, Charter will unify the previously separate shared enterprise software development, infrastructure, and deployment processes with the IT and Software Engineering organizations, the company said.

“We are experiencing a rapid transformation in the technology that customers and employees use,” DiGeronimo said in a press release. “We must continually refine and improve our products to differentiate and to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers and employees.”

Perlman joined Charter as an SVP in 2016, initially overseeing video and shared software services. He added video engineering, voice engineering, lab infrastructure and deployment support to his team in 2019. Before joining Charter, Perlman served as chief information officer for Bright House Networks. Prior to that he held various IT positions at CenturyLink.

“Jake brings a broad range of software development experience to the IT function, with the most recent example of developing the company’s Advanced Home Wi-Fi product,” DiGeronimo said in the press release. “By uniting IT and the software engineering teams, Jake will be able to drive top-notch development practices that will power best in-class experiences for our customers, as well as our employees who serve them. I am confident that Jake and Jodi’s leadership will continue to accelerate our collective success.”

Jodi Robinson (Image credit: Charter Communications)