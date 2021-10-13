Charter Promotes Jim Dove to SVP Business Intelligence

Charter Communications said Wednesday that it has promoted Jim Dove to senior VP, Business Intelligence.

“Jim continues to meet the increased needs of the organization, adding support for new Charter products, programs and business units,” said Jim Nuzzo, Charter executive VP FP&A and Business Planning, in a press release. “Today, the Business Intelligence team serves almost every operating group in the company, with solutions delivering reliable, high integrity key metric reporting and analytics at every level of the organization.”

Dove joined Charter in 2009 as VP, Business Intelligence, supporting business units to standardize operations and processes and to drive insight from a common view of the company’s data. Dove and his teams successfully integrated operational data from nearly 100 Time Warner Cable, Bright House Networks and legacy Charter systems to produce a unified Business Intelligence platform.

Prior to joining Charter, Dove was a partner at Sense Corp, leading the firm’s telecom practice. His cable experience began in 2001, when he worked with Charter Billing Operations to standardize its data, positioning the company to implement its first data warehouse. He subsequently led successful data warehouse implementations for Charter and Suddenlink.

