Charter Promotes Cameron Blanchard to EVP Communications

Charter Communications said Tuesday it has promoted Cameron Blanchard, its chief media relations spokesperson and strategist, to executive VP, communications. She will continue to report to senior executive VP David Ellen.

In addition to leading the company’s external communications, Blanchard's role was recently expanded to include oversight of all internal communications for Charter’s more than 96,000 employees.

She joined Charter in 2019 as senior VP of communications from Condé Nast, where she served as chief communications officer and led the development and execution of that company’s communications plan, supporting the overall business strategy. Prior to that, she spent 19 years at NBCUniversal, where she served in a number of leadership positions, most recently as senior VP.

"Since joining Charter, Cameron has had a significant impact on the company, quickly establishing herself as a valued strategic partner and effectively increasing both the volume and impact of Charter’s communications efforts,” Ellen said in a press release. “Cameron’s proactive approach to communications is playing an instrumental role in growing Charter’s reputation as an industry leader and in advancing Charter’s narrative both inside and outside the company."