Charter Names Jessica Fischer Executive VP Finance

Charter Communications said it has promoted Jessica Fischer, senior VP finance and treasurer, to executive VP finance, reporting to chief financial officer Christopher Winfrey.

With the promotion, Charter said Fischer adds oversight of procurement, investor relations, internal audit and corporate planning.

“Jessica’s experience and ability to translate complex financial operations and transactional concepts into commercial plans have been an asset to Charter through the company’s recent integration and subsequent successes,” Winfrey said in a press release. “With her strong leadership, financial communication skills and these additional responsibilities, she will play an even greater role in the company’s future.”

Fischer also will continue to oversee the tax and risk management functions and will be based out of Charter’s Stamford headquarters.

Separately, Charter said that executive VP corporate finance and development Charles Fisher will add full oversight of all treasury activities, which previously reported to Fischer. He will continue to manage all aspects of Charter’s capital markets, M&A and strategic investing activity, and will continue to provide corporate development for Spectrum Reach and Spectrum Enterprise.

Since joining Charter in 2017 Fischer has overseen the company's treasury and cash management activities, risk management, and directed Charter’s operational and strategic tax groups. Prior to Charter she was a partner in the National Tax Department at EY, where she advised clients on the tax structuring and implementation of partnership transactions in the media and telecommunications space, including advising Charter on its transactions with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks in 2016.