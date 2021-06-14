Charter Names Jeff Murphy SVP Corporate Finance and Development

Charter Communications said Monday it has named Jeff Murphy SVP Corporate Finance and Development. He will be based in Charter’s Stamford, Connecticut headquarters and will report to EVP of Finance Jessica Fischer.

In his new role, Murphy will oversee all debt and equity capital markets strategy and execution, treasury, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate development including equity investments and joint ventures.

“Jeff’s extensive finance and development background combined with his track record of success in the global telecommunications sector will be a valuable asset to Charter day one," Fischer said in a press release. “We are excited to have him join the team, providing the company with strategic financial support and helping to drive our continued growth.”

Murphy spent more than two decades with Credit Suisse Group, most recently as a Vice Chairman of the Investment Banking & Capital Markets division and a Managing Director in the Global Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) group based in New York. He had global responsibility for the data center/colocation sector, regional responsibility for Media and Telecom in Latin America and coverage responsibility for select large cap, US-based clients.

Murphy also worked in Credit Suisse’s London office where he was co-Head of the Telecom, Media & Technology group for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and also led the company’s cable/broadband financing and M&A practice. He began his investment banking career with CS First Boston in New York and worked in consumer markets at MCI Communications prior to attending business school.