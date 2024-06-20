Charter Lays Off More Than 1,000 Call Center Employees Amid Continued Consolidation

Does this young Spectrum call center employee still have a job?

After shuttering call centers in Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Syracuse, New York, earlier this year, Charter Communications has embarked on a new wave of customer-service consolidation.

Also read: Charter Says It’s Shifting and Expanding Its Call Centers to Keep Up With Its Changing Business, Has No Plans to Move Them Back Overseas

The cable operator has confirmed that it has laid off more than 1,000 workers, with Spectrum-branded call centers in Ontario, California (452 jobs lost), Rochester, Minnesota (352), Austin, Texas (232), and Columbus, Ohio (175) being closed.

"Spectrum continues to invest in its network, technology and employees to deliver an exceptional customer experience," the cable operator told Light Reading. "Our call center operations are a critical part of that experience, in which we invest and evolve to meet the changing needs of our customers."

Also read: Charter To Increase Spectrum Internet and TV Prices in July

As was the case when Next TV checked in with Charter back in early February, the cable operator assures us that it’s not shipping the jobs to overseas call centers.

“As part of that change, customer service call center operations in these locations will be transitioned to other in-house U.S.-based centers that will offer employees more resources and opportunities in addition to allowing us to deliver information, training and technology to our representatives more efficiently,” Charter added.

NEXT TV NEWSLETTER The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Back in 2017, amid the regulatory approval phase of its $55 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, Charter pledged to create 20,000 new jobs, a declaration that included the repatriation of its overseas call centers.

Nearly a decade later, that “20,000” is getting steadily whittled away.

Charter also confirmed this week that it’s increasing prices on base internet, TV and landline phone plans in July.