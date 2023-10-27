Charter Launches Spectrum SportsNet+, $19.99-a-Month DTC Streaming Home of the L.A. Lakers

Charter Communications will officially take its regional sports network built around the Los Angeles Lakers over the top with the launch of Spectrum SportsNet+ on Sunday, when the Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings in a 9 p.m. ET NBA Western Conference early-season showdown.

The DTC service will be a 24/7 streaming version of the RSN, running those who don't subscribe to a pay TV service affiliated with SportsNet $19.99 a month, or $179.99 a season. It’s the first time the Lakers channel, built around a 20-year, $3 billion deal signed with the team back in 2012, has become available without a pay TV subscription.

Spectrum, DirecTV and Cox Communications pay TV subscribers, however, will have access to the DTC app as part of their cable or satellite subscription.

Charter said the service is “powered by the NBA’s next-gen integrated digital platform” and has app support for iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Roku, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV connected TV platforms. Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox gaming consoles are also supported.

“With the start of the NBA regular season, the launch of Spectrum SportsNet+ will allow even more fans to enjoy live Lakers games and in-depth, unique coverage of their favorite team, with or without a pay TV subscription,” Dan Finnerty, senior VP and general manager of Spectrum Sports, said. “By offering a variety of packages, we’re giving fans more choice and flexibility and taking another step towards evolving the regional sports network model in this new era of sports viewing.”