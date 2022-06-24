Charter Hit with $337.5M Compensatory Damages Verdict for Murder Committed by Installer
Jury said cable company was grossly negligent in 2019 stabbing death of 83-year-old customer by Charter tech
A Dallas jury found Charter Communications grossly negligent in the December 2019 murder of an 83-year-old customer by one of it service technicians, hitting the cable operator with a $337.5 million compensatory damages verdict.
Following an 11-day trial, the jury determined that Charter was 90% responsible for the stabbing death of Betty Thomas, an Irving, Texas grandmother, at the hands of Roy Holden, who is currently serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to her murder.
Punitive damages, which will be announced Monday, could result in a far larger legal burden for Charter.
Reps for the cable company didn't immediately respond to Next TV's inquiry for comment.
According to the complaint, brought by the victim's family, Charter got rid of an employee screening program put in place by Time Warner Cable when Charter purchased the MSO in 2016.
The plaintiffs say a cursory look at Holden's background would have revealed his history of firings for forging documents and harassing coworkers.
Further, the plaintiffs argued that Charter ignored obvious cries for help from the convicted killer, who was fresh off a divorce and distraught over his financial situation. In his desperation, he turned to robbing elderly Charter employees he came in contact with through his job, plaintiffs say.
The suit also claims that Charter ignored pleas from police and attorneys to preserve evidence. ■
