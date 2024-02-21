Charter Communications Agrees To Modify Ad Per NAD Recommendation

The NAD ruling was related to Charter’s claim that its Spectrum Internet is America’s “leading” internet service provider.

Charter Communications has agreed to modify disclosures in its ad campaign after once again receiving a warning from the National Advertising Division.

This time, it’s regarding Charter’s claim to be America’s “leading” internet service provider and offer “advanced” Wi-Fi.

On February 1, the NAD, the self-regulatory program run by nonprofit advocacy group BBB National Programs, said it had determined Charter’s claim of leading American ISPs could make customers believe that the service offers the fastest network speeds, increased reliability and security, or has the most subscribers of any internet service provider.

“Advertisers must be careful to avoid conveying unintended comparative superiority messages against their competitors,” the NAD statement said.

“Because these messages were not supported by Charter’s evidence, NAD recommended that Charter discontinue claims that Spectrum Internet is America’s leading internet service provider or modify the claim or its use of the claim,” the statement read.

In its advertiser statement, Charter said that while it “disagrees” with aspects of NAD’s decision, “it is a strong supporter of self-regulation and will comply with NAD’s recommendations.”

The NAD also singled out Charter’s use of the phrase “advanced” Wi-Fi, which it says “conveys the message that Wi-Fi services with enhanced security and the ability to handle up to 200 devices are ‘better’ than services without those features.”

It also found that the claim could convey superiority over Spectrum’s consumers, an unsupported message.

Therefore the NAD recommended that “Charter discontinue that claim ‘advanced Wi-Fi. A better kind of internet’ or modify its advertising to avoid conveying the message that Spectrum Internet provides an internet experience that is superior to the internet experience provided by other ISPs.”

The NAD noted that nothing in its decision prevents Charter from promoting Spectrum Internet with comparative claims for which it has support.

The claims at issue, which appeared across several forms of media, were challenged by AT&T Services Inc.