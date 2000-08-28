Charles Shelby Coffey III President of CNN Business News and CNNfn
B. Washington, D.C., 0ct 20, 1946; B.A., speech and drama, University of Virginia, 1968; sportswriter, editor of magazine, "Style" editor, deputy managing editor, national news editor, Washington Post, 1968-85; editor, U.S. News and World Report, 1985-86; senior vice president and editor, Dallas Times Herald, 1986; deputy associate editor, executive editor, The Los Angeles Times, 1986-97; executive vice president, ABC News, 1999; present position since November 1999;. Mary Lee Bell, June 20, 1969; child, Alison (29).
