Trending

Changing Hands

By

TVs

WVBT-TV Virginia Beach (Norfolk), Va.

Price:
$4.25 million

Buyer:
LIN Television Corp. (Gary R. Chapman, president/CEO);owns 24 TV stations including WAVY(TV) Norfolk, which has operated WVBT-TV under a local marketing agreement

Seller:
Entravision Holdings (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO)

Facilities:
Ch.43, 5,000 kW, ant. 856 ft.

Affiliation:
Fox

Combos

WPET-AM-WKSI(FM) Greensboro, N.C.

Price:
$20.5 million

Buyer:
Entercom (David J. Field, president/COO); owns 96 other stations, including WEAL-AM, WJMH-FM, WMQX-FM and WQMG-FM Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point, N.C.

Seller:
Bahakel Communications (Cy N. Bahakel, president)

Facilities:
WPET-AM:950 kHz, 500 W day; WKSI-FM: 98.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,037 ft.

Format:
WPET-AM:gospel; WKSI-FM: modern AC

Broker:
Media Venture Partners

WJHR-AM Flemington, N.J., WVPO(AM)-WSBG(FM) Stroudsburg, Pa.

Price:
$10.5million, including exchange of WHWH(AM)-WTTM(FM) Princeton, N.J.

Buyer:
Nassau Broadcasting Partners (Louis Mercatanti Jr., president);owns six other stations, including WILT(AM) Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pa.

Seller:
Multicultural Radio Broadcasting (Arthur Liu, president)

Facilities:
WJHR-AM: 1040 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; WVPO-AM:840 kHz, 250 W; WSBG-FM: 93.5 MHz, 550 W, ant. 764 ft.

Format:
WJHR-AM:business news; WVPO-AM:adult standard; WSBG-FM: modern rock

Brokers:
Serafin Brothers and Schutz & Co.

WJLS-AM-FM Beckley, W.Va.

Price:
$3.6 million

Buyer:
First Media (Alex Kolobielski, president); owns eight other stations, including WZWW-FM Easton, Pa.

Seller:
Personality Stations (William O'Brien, vice president)

Facilities:
WJLS-AM: 560 kHz, 5 kW day, 470 W night; WJLS-FM:99.5 MHz, 34 kW, ant. 1,050 ft.

Format:
WJLS-AM: gospel; WJLS-FM: country

WSGC-AM-WEHR(FM) Elberton and WNEG(AM) Toccoa, both Ga.

Price:
$1.39 million

Buyer:
Sutton Radiocasting Corp. (Douglas Sutton Jr., chairman); owns 11 other stations, including WWRK-FM Elberton.

Seller:
Sorenson Southeast Radio (Dean Sorenson, president)

Facilities:
WSGC-AM:1400 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night; WEHR-FM: 105.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WNEG-AM: 630 kHz, 500 W day, 44 W night

Format:
WSGC-AM:adult standard; WEHR-FM: AC; WNEG-AM: adult standard

WLSP(AM)-WRXF(FM) Lapeer (Flint), Mich.

Price:
$1.3 million

Buyer:
Regent Communications (Terry Jacobs, chairman/CEO); owns 60 other stations, including WFNT-AM, WCRZ-FM and WWBN-FM Flint

Seller:
Covenant Communications Corp. (Jay Alexander, operations manager)

Facilities:
WLSP-AM: 1530 kHz, 5 kW day; WRXF-FM: 103.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

Format:
WLSP-AM:sports; WRXF-FM: rock

Broker:
Media Services Group

FMs

WSKX-FM Hinesville (Savannah), Ga.

Price:
$1.88 million

Buyer:
Communications Capital Managers (Michael Oesterle, manager); owns seven other stations, including WHFB-AM-FM Benton Harbor, Mich.

Seller:
TCB Broadcasting (Raymond Bilbrey, president)

Facilities:
92.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 495 ft.

Format:
Hot AC

Construction permit for new FM Franklin, Idaho

Price:
$1.5 million

Buyer:
3 Point Media Utah (Bruce Buzil, manager);Buzilalso hasaninterest in KXPC Lebanon, Ore.

Seller:
DBM Entertainment Enterprises Inc.

Facilities:
97.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 26 ft.

Format:
Not available

WCCA-FM and WLTT-FM Shallotte (Wilmington), N.C.

Price:
$1.2 million

Buyer:
Burns Media Strategies (Gary Burns, owner)

Seller:
Rodwell Family Associates(Clay McCauley, general manager)

Facilities:
WCCA-FM:106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 305 ft.; WLTT-FM: 103.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:
WCCA-FM:talk; WLTT-FM: talk

Information provided by BIA Financial Networks'Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com