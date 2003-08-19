CF Entertainment taps Fasola
CF Entertainment has hired Tony Fasola, formerly with Universal Worldwide
Television, as its vice president of marketing and sales for the Southeastern
United States.
Fasola will be based in Atlanta and report to CF chairman and
CEO Byron Allen, selling CF’s portfolio of 12 syndicated programs.
Prior to being Southeast sales director for Universal, Fasola was VP and sales manager at New World Television and in sales at Blair
Entertainment.
