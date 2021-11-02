CES To Hold In-Person Policy Summit

It is not clear yet who from Washington, D.C., may be making an appearance — in person or otherwise — but the Consumer Technology Association says the annual policy summit at CES 2022 is returning.

CTA made the decision to hold its iconic Las Vegas show (Jan. 5-8) in person next year.

CTA did say that attendees of the CES Innovation Policy Summit will hear from ”top innovators and policymakers about the future of tech policy around digital health, broadband access, self-driving vehicles, trade, competition, privacy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and more.“

Historically, CES has attracted a sizable contingent from inside the Beltway. For example, a session at the 2020 summit included a majority of Federal Communications Commmission and Federal Trade Commission members, and their chairs, as well as three cabinet secretaries.