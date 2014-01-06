CES: Rovi Inks Deal With América Móvil
Rovi Corporation has announced that it will be providing a number of services, including metadata on movies and TV programming to América Móvil, one of the largest providers of mobile and fixed-wireline telecommunications operators in Latin American.
The agreement includes Rovi's suite of Cloud Services for search and recommendations as well as extensive metadata on TV shows, movies and celebrity information for both existing services and upcoming TV everywhere offerings.
