CES: Legislators Still Plan In-Person CES Appearances
By John Eggerton published
Record Senator attendance would come despite rising COVID-19 numbers
A spokesperson for the Consumer Technology Association said Thursday that a quartet of legislators still plan in-person appearances at CES in Las Vegas.
A number of exhibitors have canceled in-person attendance due to the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.
Scheduled to appear on a panel are Senate Commerce Committee Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.).
Asked Thursday if that was still the case, the CTA spokesperson said yes, citing the association's earlier announcement of a record number of senators making the trip.
Also scheduled to speak at the show is House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), father of former acting FCC Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn and whose endorsement was a key to then-candidate Joe Biden's successful presidential run.
Asked if he still planned to make the trip, press secretary Derrick Hope would only say: "Check back after the holidays." ■
