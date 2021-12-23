CES: Legislators Still Plan In-Person CES Appearances

CES plans to open its show floor to attendees in January.

A spokesperson for the Consumer Technology Association said Thursday that a quartet of legislators still plan in-person appearances at CES in Las Vegas.

A number of exhibitors have canceled in-person attendance due to the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

Scheduled to appear on a panel are Senate Commerce Committee Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.).

Asked Thursday if that was still the case, the CTA spokesperson said yes, citing the association's earlier announcement of a record number of senators making the trip.

Also scheduled to speak at the show is House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), father of former acting FCC Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn and whose endorsement was a key to then-candidate Joe Biden's successful presidential run.

Asked if he still planned to make the trip, press secretary Derrick Hope would only say: "Check back after the holidays." ■