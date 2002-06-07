CEA complains about OpenCable

Consumer-electronics manufacturers said recent Federal Communication

Commission filings prove that content providers and the cable industry want to

limit consumers' copying rights by subversively including copy protections in

standards written to build OpenCable set-top boxes.

The dispute centers on what is referred to as the PHILA license, or Point of Deployment-Host

Interface License Agreement. That license contains technical standards

manufacturers need to build interoperable cable set-top boxes that can be

plugged into any cable network and any TV and then used to deliver video and

data services to consumers.

Cable Television Laboratories Inc., which is backed by the cable industry, developed the license, but so

far, only four consumer-electronics manufacturers -- Pioneer Cable and Communications

Group, Pace Micro Technology plc, Motorola Broadband Communications

Sector and Scientific-Atlanta Inc. -- have been willing to sign

it.

The Consumer Electronics Association said this is because the PHILA

license "contains onerous and draconian copy-protection provisions, which, if

implemented, would lead to irate consumers and a stalled digital-television

transition."

The CEA and the Home Rights Recording Coalition also said the Motion Picture

Association of America and the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association showed their true colors on the issue in their answers to questions

posed by the FCC Media Bureau during the last digital TV "hoedown" May 10.

In their comments, CableLabs and the NCTA said it is

"incongruous at best for . CE manufacturers and retailers to decry the

requirement for such tools in PHILA when they and their constituent members

build and sell direct-broadcast satellite equipment that includes the very same

requirements."

"This is a complete misrepresentation of the letter we sent to the FCC," MPAA spokesman Rich Taylor said. "We do

express an understanding of what cable's needs are. We did not betray any

Congressional assurance. We honor the letter and we directly quote from it. It's

outrageous."