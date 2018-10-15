CBSN Debuts ‘CBSN AM’

CBSN has premiered CBSN AM, an hour-long live newscast in the 7 a.m. hour. Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers anchor. CBSN, CBS News’ streaming news network, promises “the timeliest and most important domestic and international stories, as well as detail what’s ahead in the news cycle,” in the new program.

“CBSN viewers have made it clear to us that they want more live coverage in the morning,” said Christy Tanner, executive VP and general manager of CBS News Digital. “CBSN AM will give our audience more depth and insight on the day’s biggest stories and feature more international coverage from our global team.”

CBSN launched in the fall of 2014. Darius Walker is the senior executive producer of CBSN and Rob Gifford is managing editor.