CBS wins Monday night
CBS prevailed in Monday night's ratings battle with a lineup that included
comedies Yes, Dear, Still Standing, Everybody Loves Raymond
and King of Queens, followed by CSI: Miami.
CBS also led the "Big Four" in the adults 18-49 demo.
NBC was second in households and adults 18-49 with its lineup of reality
fare: Fear Factor, For Love or Money and Meet My Folks.
Fox was third with the special Outrageous Celebrity Look-a-Likes and
Anything for Love.
ABC trailed, filling its air with two hours of My Wife and Kids and a
special prime-time edition of talk show The View.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 7.8
rating/13 share, NBC 5.1/9, Fox 4.1/7 and ABC 4.0/7.
Adults 18-49: CBS 3.8/11, NBC 3.4/10, Fox 2.9/9 and ABC
1.8/6.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.