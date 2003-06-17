CBS wins Monday night

CBS prevailed in Monday night's ratings battle with a lineup that included

comedies Yes, Dear, Still Standing, Everybody Loves Raymond

and King of Queens, followed by CSI: Miami.

CBS also led the "Big Four" in the adults 18-49 demo.

NBC was second in households and adults 18-49 with its lineup of reality

fare: Fear Factor, For Love or Money and Meet My Folks.

Fox was third with the special Outrageous Celebrity Look-a-Likes and

Anything for Love.

ABC trailed, filling its air with two hours of My Wife and Kids and a

special prime-time edition of talk show The View.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 7.8

rating/13 share, NBC 5.1/9, Fox 4.1/7 and ABC 4.0/7.

Adults 18-49: CBS 3.8/11, NBC 3.4/10, Fox 2.9/9 and ABC

1.8/6.