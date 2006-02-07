CBS Wins with CSI: Miami

CBS won the ratings race in the 18-49 demo Monday night with an average 5 rating/12 share thanks to CSI: Miami, which was the night's top-rated show in the Nielsen overnight ratings with a 6.2/15 at 10 p.m.

Fox was second at a 4.6/11, thanks to 24, which won its 9-10 p.m. time period with a 5.8/13.



ABC was third with a 4.4/10 for Wife Swap and a two-hour Bachelor.

NBC was fourth at a 3.8/9. Its top show was Medium with a 4.6/12 at 10 p.m., though that was only good enough for third place in the time period.

Univision came in fifth with a 1.9/4, while UPN and The WB tied for sixth at a 1.6/4.

