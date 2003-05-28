CBS, The WB burn off scripts

Now that May sweeps have concluded, the TV networks are rolling out all of those

series they ordered but decided not to run during the regular season.

On CBS, that means Baby Bob and Charlie Lawrence are coming on

the air this summer, and on The WB Television Network, The O'Keefes finally will be seen.

CBS has eight more episodes left of Baby Bob remaining from a

midseason order the network placed for the show.

Baby Bob, about a baby who speaks like an adult, premiered March 18,

2002, with five episodes airing before CBS pulled the show.

This summer, it will air Fridays at 8 p.m., starting June 6.

Baby Bob stars Adam Arkin, Joely Fisher and Elliot Gould. It is executive-produced by Michael Saltzman and produced by Viacom Productions.

Charlie Lawrence, starring Nathan Lane as a rookie gay congressman, was

given a midseason order last spring but never made it on the air.

Now CBS is planning to air seven episodes of Charlie

Lawrence this summer, beginning Sunday, June 15 at 8:30 p.m.

Charlie Lawrence is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television in

association with CBS Productions.

CBS will also air two reality series this summer: Big Brother 4 and

Cupid.

Big Brother 4 premieres Tuesday, July 8 at 8 p.m. and will air Tuesdays,

Wednesdays and Fridays through the end of September.

Big Brother was created by John de Mol and is an Arnold Shapiro and

Allison Grodner Production in association with Endemol USA.

Cupid, created by American Idol: Search for a Superstar villain Simon Cowell, premieres

Wednesday, July 9 at 10 p.m. and runs for 11 episodes.

In Cupid, Lisa Shannon looks for love with the help of two friends

acting as advisors.

MTV: Music Television veejay Brian McFayden hosts Cupid, executive-produced by Cowell,

Craig Piligian and Ken Warrick in association with FremantleMedia North America.

Sitcom The O'Keefes premiered on The WB Thursday, May 22 at 8:30

p.m. The network has five episodes to air.

The WB this summer is also airing reality show Boarding House: North

Shore, focusing on six extreme athletes who live together while they compete

in a world-class surfing competition, starting Wednesday, June 18 at 8 p.m., and

then airing Sundays at 9 p.m. for six weeks.

Boarding House is produced by Survivor's Mark

Burnett.