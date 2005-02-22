Trending

CBS Ups Five Marketing Execs

The new CBS Marketing Group has promoted five executives.

The group was formed in December 2004 to handle all marketing for CBS and co-owned UPN, CBS Enterprises;  the TV station group; and Viacom Outdoor.

  • Kathie Broyles, VP, has been named senior VP, creative director, print advertising, handling all print ads.
  • Kathie Culleton, VP, marketing operations and media planning, has been named SVP, marketing and media operations. She will plan and schedule the group's media buys.
  • Jeff Kreiner, VP, creative director, named senior VP and creative director, responsible for CBS News advertising and promotion.
  • Ileene Mittleman, VP, named Senior VP, advertising and creative services, heading up East Coast creative, including for the Letterman show.
  • Jack Parmeter, VP, named Senior VP, on air promotion.