CBS Ups Five Marketing Execs
The new CBS Marketing Group has promoted five executives.
The group was formed in December 2004 to handle all marketing for CBS and co-owned UPN, CBS Enterprises; the TV station group; and Viacom Outdoor.
- Kathie Broyles, VP, has been named senior VP, creative director, print advertising, handling all print ads.
- Kathie Culleton, VP, marketing operations and media planning, has been named SVP, marketing and media operations. She will plan and schedule the group's media buys.
- Jeff Kreiner, VP, creative director, named senior VP and creative director, responsible for CBS News advertising and promotion.
- Ileene Mittleman, VP, named Senior VP, advertising and creative services, heading up East Coast creative, including for the Letterman show.
- Jack Parmeter, VP, named Senior VP, on air promotion.
