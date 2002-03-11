CBS' Thomas F. Leahy dead at 64

Thomas F. Leahy, a former president of the CBS Television Network, died

Friday at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. He had been under treatment for cancer. Leahy was 64.

Most recently, Leahy was president of Studio Lane Productions Inc., a

cable-program consultant.

Leahy served as president of the Theatre Development Fund and as a member of

its Executive Committee from November 1992 through January 1998, and he served on

its board of directors through November 2000.

He had also been dean of the School of Journalism, Media and Information

Studies at Queens College.

Leahy retired from CBS in June 1992 after 30 years with the company. He was

president of CBS-TV from 1986 through 1989.

He joined CBS in 1962, serving in numerous sales positions with increasing

responsibilities.

In 1971, he was named vice president, sales, CBS Television Stations. He was

named VP and general manager, WCBS-TV New York, in 1973, and

president, CBS Television Stations division, in 1977.

In February 1981, he was appointed senior VP, CBS/Broadcast

Group, with responsibility for the CBS Television Stations division, CBS Radio

division, CBS Cable/CBG Enterprises and the group's new ventures. In November

1981, he became executive VP, CBS/Broadcast Group, responsible for

the CBS Entertainment and the CBS Television Network divisions.

In 1990, Leahy was named president of a new CBS marketing division with

responsibilities for CBS Television Network Sales, CBS Television Network

Marketing, CBS Sports Marketing, CBS Research, CBS Broadcast International and

CBS Merchandising and Promotion.

In April 1990, he became founding chairman of the Network Television

Association for a term concluding in June 1992.