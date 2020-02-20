CBS Stations Renew Comscore Ratings Deal

CBS’s local TV station group renewed its deal with Comscore.

The deal covers all 27 CBS stations, which will continue to use Comscore local ratings and Comscore’s advanced data on automotive and political advertising.

"CBS Television Stations has been a long-term customer of Comscore, and we are honored they have chosen to continue our partnership," said Comscore CEO Bill Livek. "We look forward to continue providing superior cross-platform measurement that provides granular insights and unlocks opportunities for each station."

CBS renewed its deal with Comscore’s competitor Nielsen a year ago in a deal that included the station group.