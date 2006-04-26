CBS Sports Names Goldfeder Director of Engineering
CBS Sports has tapped Bruce Goldfeder as director of engineering.
Goldfeder comes to CBS Sports from his position of director of engineering with Venue Services Group. At CBS Sports, he will run field and broadcast-center engineering, along with new and special technologies. He will report directly to Senior VP of Operations and Production Services Ken Aagaard.
