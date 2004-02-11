CBS Seeks Families with Will
CBS is searching for wealthy families to fight it out to see who will inherit the family fortune in The Will, a reality series from The Bachelor’s Mike Fleiss.
Each week, family members will participate in physical and mental challenges, with one per week eliminated from the competition until the last one standing takes it all.
The Will is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Telepictures Productions.
