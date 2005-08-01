CBS Saturday Show Names Co-Anchor
Early Show correspondent Tracy Smith has been named co-anchor of CBS' Saturday edition of the morning program.
She co-anchors with Russ Mitchell starting Aug. 6 and will also be a national correspondent for The Early Show.
Smith joined CBS News in 2000 from school net Channel One News.
