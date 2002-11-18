CBS renews with WBNS-TV
CBS has renewed its affiliation agreement with WBNS-TV Columbus, Ohio
(Nielsen DMA 34), owned by Dispatch Broadcast Group.
CBS said the new agreement was 'long-term,' but it did not specify how many
years.
The station has been affiliated with CBS for 53
years.
