CBS Renews ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ and ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

CBS has renewed NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles for 2019-2020. The pickups follow the renewal of franchise forebear NCIS.

“Both shows have been key pillars to the CBS schedule for several years,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “They offer heroic stories, big stars and have attracted a passionate, loyal fan base. We’re excited to have Chris [O’Donnell], LL [Cool J], Scott [Bakula] and these terrific casts back to bring more terrific NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the world.”

NCIS: New Orleans, which stars Bakula, is in its fifth season. It averages 11 million viewers a week, according to CBS.

NCIS: Los Angeles, starring O’Donnell and LL Cool J, is in its 10th season. It averages 10.1 million total viewers.