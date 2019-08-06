CBS Renews Affiliation Deals with Nexstar Stations

CBS Corp. and Nexstar Media said they reached a new multi-year agreement that renews CBS affiliations for Nexstar stations in 15 markets.

The deal covers all of Nexstar’s 19 CBS affiliated stations that were set to expire this year. Those stations reach about 5% of the U.S. and nearly 6 million households. Overall Nexstar owns and/or operates CBS affiliates in 39 markets.

The agreement comes as both CBS and Nexstar are in a retransmission dispute with AT&T that has blacked out CBS and Nexstar stations to subscribers of DirecTV, U-Verse and DirecTV Now.

“Nexstar has a proven record of providing local viewers with high-quality programming and community support, and we look forward to partnering with Perry and his team to serve these audiences for years to come,” said Ray Hopkins, president, Television Networks Distribution for CBS.

Hopkins noted that the deal was completed ahead of the expiration date of the older agreements. “This agreement marks the second marketplace distribution deal CBS has reached in just the last week and a half, coming to fair terms with another great partner who understands the value America’s Most Watched Network brings to the viewers we both serve,” he said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“CBS draws millions of daily viewers. And, with the start of the NFL and SEC college football seasons just weeks away, millions of fans across the country will be tuning into CBS,” said Perry Sook, CEO of Nexstar. “CBS’ all-star schedule, which includes an exciting year-round sports programming lineup, complements the high-quality local news and other exclusive local content produced by Nexstar. Together, CBS and Nexstar deliver great entertainment and information to viewers and an excellent platform for marketing solutions for local and national advertisers.”

The agreement includes renewals for these Nexstar-owned CBS affiliates: WSPA in Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.; WIAT in Birmingham, Ala.; KRQE in Albuquerque, N.M.; WIVB in Buffalo, N.Y.; WPRI in Providence, R.I.; WKRG in Mobile, Ala.; WJTV in Jackson, Miss.; WBTW in Myrtle Beach, S.C.; WJHL in Johnson City, Tenn. (Tri-Cities DMA); WANE in Ft. Wayne, Ind., WNCT in Greenville, N.C.; KELO in Sioux Falls, S.D.; WRBL in Columbus, Ga.; WHLT in Hattiesburg, Miss.; and KCLO in Rapid City, S.D.; as well as KRQE’s satellite stations KBIM in Roswell, N.M. and KREZ in Durango, Col.; and KELO’s satellite stations KPLO in Reliance, S.D. and KDLO in Florence, S.D.