CBS News Names Davis VP, News Services
CBS News has named Kurt Davis VP of news services, the
network announced Thursday.
Davis will head up the satellite newsgathering team that
supplies CBS' 200 affiliates and international markets, working out of CBS' New
York office.
Prior to joining CBS News, Davis served as
executive news director at CBS' San Antonio, Texas affiliate, KENS-TV,
following a long career in broadcast journalism at stations around the country.
