CBS, NBC Duke It Out for Ratings Crown

Thursday was another two network race, between CBS and NBC. CBS won the household and viewer battle while NBC won the key adult demos, 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.

From 8 to 9 p.m., a super-sized Friends and the start of The Apprentice won the key demos and households while Survivor won total viewers. From 9 to 10 p.m., The Apprentice went up against CSI, with CSI winning most of the key measures, except adults 18-34. At 10 p.m., ER won across the key measures.

ABC was a distant third across the key ratings categories with two hours of Extreme Makeover and Prime Time Thursday. Fox was fourth with Tru Calling and Big Fat Fiancé. UPN was fifth with wrestling and The WB was sixth with Steve Harvey, All About the Andersons and Surreal Life.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averges, viewers: CBS, 24 million; NBC, 21.3 million; ABC, 8.2 million; Fox, 5 million; UPN, 4.7 million, The WB, 2.3 million. Adults 18-49: NBC, 10.2 rating/25 share; CBS, 8.7/21; ABC, 2.8/7; Fox, 2.0/5; UPN, 1.7/4; The WB, 0.9/2.