CBS Names Transportation Correspondent

Nancy Cordes, a correspondent with ABC in New York, has joined CBS as a transportation and consumer safety correspondent, effective April 2.

She will be based in Washington, which will be a homecoming of sorts. Before joining CBS, Cordes was a reporter for ABC affiliate WJLA-TV Washington.

She began her career as a reporter for NBC affiliate KHNL-TV Honolulu.