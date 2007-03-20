CBS Names Transportation Correspondent
Nancy Cordes, a correspondent with ABC in New York, has joined CBS as a transportation and consumer safety correspondent, effective April 2.
She will be based in Washington, which will be a homecoming of sorts. Before joining CBS, Cordes was a reporter for ABC affiliate WJLA-TV Washington.
She began her career as a reporter for NBC affiliate KHNL-TV Honolulu.
