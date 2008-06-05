CBS Names Finance Communications Executive
Andrea Prochniak, executive director of investor relations for Morgan Stanley, has joined CBS as VP, financial communications.
Prochniak will oversee earnings releases, analyst presentations and financial communications strategy, including outreach to the financial press. That last part of the job description will be particularly familiar territory.
Before joining Morgan Stanley, Prochniak spent three years with Fortune magazine.
