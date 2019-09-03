CBS Makes Licensing Deal With French Broadcaster M6

CBS Studios International said it made a new multi-series licensing deal with French broadcaster M6.

The deal includes exclusive rights in France to the CBS All Access series Why Women Kill, which was created by Marc Cherry and stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptise.

M6 also gets second-window rights to The Good Fight and Dynasty.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This agreement showcases the depth and versatility of CBS programming; Why Women Kill is a series produced for our own streaming platform and is equally at home on a traditional linear broadcast channel,” said Barry Chamberlain, president of sales for CBS Studios International. “It also expands on our longstanding relationship with M6 as we work together to bring Marc Cherry’s razor-sharp dialogue and captivating characters to audiences across France.”

M6 already licenses CBS programming including NCIS, Bull and Hawaii Five-O.

Why Women Kill is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Creator Marc Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb also serves as executive producer and directed the series premiere as well as one additional episode.