CBS Heads to Upfront With Solid Numbers to Negotiate With

Is it really so out of order for CBS Corp. president and CEO

Les Moonves to be predicting double-digit CPM price hikes for the network again

this year? Not when CBS is entering this upfront with a pretty powerful story

to tell advertisers.

On a total-viewer basis in primetime, CBS has 9 of the top

10 drama series on television, and 12 of the top 14 and 14 of the top 20. And

for those who believe the network has the highest median age viewer of the Big

Four broadcast networks, and that it deserves a rep as the old people's

network, its 18-49 ratings say otherwise. CBS has six of the top 10

highest-rated dramas among the 18-49 demo and 10 of the top 20.

CBS also has the top five most-watched sitcoms on television

with four of them also in the top five in the 18-49 demo, and seven in the top

10.

Moonves has always touted CBS as a "broad"-cast

network and he and his team of veteran programmers and schedulers have refused

to go in the direction of a lot of other networks in targeting programming

specifically to younger audiences.

Moonves' philosophy has always been that if a network puts

on programming people want to watch, it will draw a total audience that

includes enough viewers to satisfy advertisers in all demos. That is the

definition of a broadcast network, he has said. And the ratings prove his

point.

CBS' NCIS is the

most-watched scripted drama series on television, averaging 17.4 million

viewers per episode, but it also is the highest-rated among 18-49 year-old

viewers with a 3.3 rating this season. NCIS:

Los Angeles averages 14.2 million viewers, making it the second most-watched

TV drama, and it draws a 2.8 demo rating, fifth best among all broadcast TV

dramas. Person of Interest is the

third most-watched TV drama, averaging 12 million viewers and it draws a 2.6

18-49 rating, sixth best among TV dramas.

Here is the data for some other CBS dramas: The Mentalist, 11.9 million viewer

average (fourth best) and a 2.4 18-49 rating (tied for 10th); Criminal Minds, 11.2 million (fifth) and

a 2.9 (fourth); and CSI, 10.5 million

(sixth).

These dramas also pull in a large number of 25-54 year olds.

NCIS has a 4.7 rating in that demo,

the highest among TV dramas. NCIS: Los

Angeles has a 4.0 in that demo, Criminal

Minds a 3.8, Person of Interest a

3.7 and The Mentalist a 3.4. But

that's what a "broad"-cast network is supposed to do -- draw a broad-ranged

audience of all ages. CBS is not MTV, but neither is ABC or NBC, or even Fox.

Needless to say, CBS stacks up well with other broadcast

networks. ABC's freshman hit Once Upon a

Time, which averages 9.4 million viewers (12th), also averages a 3.0 18-49 rating, along with a higher 3.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, the same rating as CBS' Person

of Interest and higher than The

Mentalist, which are both perceived as older-skewing shows.

Ditto ABC's Grey's

Anatomy, which competes head-to-head with Person of Interest on Thursdays at 9. Grey's averages 8.4 million viewers, 3.4 million less than Person of Interest. It does win out in

the 18-49 demo, 3.0 to 2.6, but in the 25-54 demo, Grey's is only a tenth of a rating point less than POI, 3.6 to 3.7.

On the comedy side, the all-inclusive demo picture is

similar to dramas. CBS' The Big Bang

Theory is the most-watched sitcom on television with an average 13.8

million viewers per episode. It is first in the 18-49 demo category with a 4.5

rating, but also first in the 25-54 demo with a 5.8.

CBS' Two and a Half

Men draws the second-largest sitcom viewership with 13.2 million, averages

a 4.4 18-49 demo rating and a second-highest 5.5 in the 25-54 demo. CBS' Mike & Molly averages 10.4 million

viewers, a 3.3 18-49 rating and a 4.4 25-54 rating, while 2 Broke Girls averages 10.3 million viewers, a 3.8 18-49 rating and

a 4.7 25-54 rating.

When the goal of your buy is mass-reach numbers, you're obviously going to get a healthy portion of assorted demo groups. But that's what a broadcast

network program is supposed to do and that's what differentiates it from cable

networks, many of which are more finely targeted. If you want to target, rather

that mass reach, maybe broadcast is not where an advertiser should be.

But when upfront negotiations begin and the CBS sales folks

are holding out for higher CPMs while the other networks are doing deals at

lower price hikes, based on the ratings numbers there will be some

justification for CBS taking a hardline position. And when Les Moonves is out

there lobbying for double-digit increases, the numbers say maybe he's not just

blowing smoke.