CBS has strong Monday night

CBS won most of the key ratings categories Monday night with a mostly

original regular lineup, even though anchor sitcom Everybody Loves

Raymond was a repeat.

The Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate report showed that CBS won in

households and total viewers and among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. ABC, with

Monk and Monday Night Football, was first among adults 18

through 34 and second among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

ABC was second in households and total viewers.

NBC was third across the key categories with repeats of its regular Monday

lineup (Fear Factor, Third Watch and Crossing Jordan).

Fox was fourth with Boston Public and a holiday special.

For the night, according to the Nielsen fast affiliate numbers, households:

CBS 10.2 rating/16 share, ABC 9.3/15, NBC 5.9/9 and Fox 4.6/07.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 5.7/15, ABC 5.3/14, NBC 3.7/9 and Fox 2.8/7.