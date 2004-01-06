CBS Has Strong Monday Night

CBS and NBC tied in the adults 18-49 demographic Monday night.

CBS won the total-viewer race with its regular lineup (Raymond, CSI: Miami, et al). ABC was second in total viewers with the movie, Castaway. NBC was third with Fear Factor, Las Vegas and Average Joe 2. At 10 p.m., Joe was third in most of the key categories in three-network competition. Fox was fourth for the night with the movie Billy Madison. The WB was fifth with back-to-back 7th Heaven episodes. UPN was sixth with its Monday comedy lineup.

ABC, NBC, CBS aired original programming. UPN and The WB aired repeats.

For the night, according to Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: CBS, 17.2 million; ABC, 13.9 million; NBC, 12.8 million; Fox, 5.6 million; The WB, 5 million; UPN, 3.4 million.