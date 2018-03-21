CBS Gives ‘Instinct’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through March 18).



CBS takes the top spot in our ranking with promos for its new police procedural drama Instinct, which racked up just over 270 million TV ad impressions, while our previous No. 1, ABC’s American Idol, slips to second place.



Traditional broadcasters dominated our last chart, but cable networks grab three out of five of the spots this time, with TBS’s Tracy Morgan vehicle The Last O.G. taking third place, HGTV’s cross-series promotion taking fourth and TLC plugging the reboot of what it calls “the mother of all design shows,” Trading Spaces, at fifth place.



Notably, HGTV’s promo, which features brief, heartwarming scenes from its various shows, scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (139) in our ranking, getting 39% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Instinct, CBS

Impressions: 270,358,741

AttentionScore: 86.39

AttentionIndex: 53 (47% more interruptions than avg.)

In-network Value: $4,691,037

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $111,219

2) American Idol, ABC

Impressions: 227,374,864

AttentionScore: 93.23

AttentionIndex: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

In-network Value: $2,514,460

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $688,132

3) The Last O.G., TBS

Impressions: 188,239,986

AttentionScore: 95.02

AttentionIndex: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)

In-network Value: $3,844,327

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $107,002

4) HGTV, HGTV

Impressions: 181,198,591

AttentionScore: 95.56

AttentionIndex: 139 (39% fewer interruptions than avg.)

In-network Value: $1,118,533

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $72,834

5) Trading Spaces, TLC Channel

Impressions: 167,528,616

AttentionScore: 93.42

AttentionIndex: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

In-network Value: $760,825

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $219,068

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

AttentionScore - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

AttentionIndex - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).