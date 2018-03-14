ABC Gives ‘American Idol’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through March 11).



ABC takes the top spot in our ranking with a barrage of promos for itsAmerican Idolreboot, which racked up 442.3 million TV ad impressions over the seven days measured. The network also scores another spot with Deception—though it’s a rather distant second place behind Idol with just under 284 million impressions.



Traditional broadcasters own four out of five of our slots, with ABC joined by Fox for O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? at No. 3, and by NBC for musical drama Rise at No. 5. Notably, O.J. promos score the highest iSpot Attention Index (127) in our ranking, getting 27% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).



The sole cable network in our ranking: Discovery, which lands at fourth place with promos for the ninth season of reality show Naked and Afraid.

1) American Idol, ABC

Impressions: 442,285,615

AttentionScore: 88.40

AttentionIndex: 66 (34% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $6,488,209

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,446,978

2) Deception, ABC

Impressions: 283,963,907

AttentionScore: 90.02

AttentionIndex: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $4,869,074

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $722,272

3) O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?, FOX

Impressions: 222,267,684

AttentionScore: 94.46

AttentionIndex: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $2,892,036

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $393,949

4) Naked and Afraid, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 207,855,550

AttentionScore: 93.35

Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $984,894

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $332,055

5) Rise, NBC

Impressions: 164,719,003

AttentionScore: 89.02

AttentionIndex: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $3,191,980

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $576,061

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

AttentionScore - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

AttentionIndex - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).