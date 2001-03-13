CBS fires up Hanssen flick
CBS has reached a deal with Lawrence Schiller (Perfect Murder, Perfect Tow) and Pulitzer Prize winner Normal Mailer to produce a film based on the life of accused Russian spy Robert Hanssen. The project is already in development at the network and will likely air next season. It's also likely to be one of several TV treatments of this ripe spy story. - Joe Schlosser
