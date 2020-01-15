CBS Gives ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Jan. 12).

On the strength of 269.6 million TV ad impressions, CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted promo tops our chart. Cable networks have a slight edge in our ranking, with Investigation Discovery grabbing second place for In Pursuit, Paramount Network third for 68 Whiskey and HGTV fifth for Christina on the Coast.

Rounding out the list in fourth place: NBC hypes Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector by quoting some social media buzz about the crime drama.

Notably, the In Pursuit spot earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (146) in our ranking, getting 46% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).