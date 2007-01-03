Trending

CBS' Axelrod to Co-Anchor Three Weeks of Saturday Early Show

Jim Axelrod, the Chief White House Correspondent for CBS News, will co-anchor the CBS Saturday Early Show with Tracy Smith beginning on January 13.

Axelrod is stepping in for the original co-anchor Russ Mitchell who is moving to the weekly broadcast as news anchor. His final Saturday broadcast will be January 8.

Subsequent co-anchors to be announced.