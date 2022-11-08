Casey Anthony To Break Her Silence in Trailer for New Peacock Series
‘Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies’ streams November 29 0n Peacock
Peacock in November will debut a limited series featuring the first on-camera interview with Casey Anthony in the aftermath of her 2011 trial and acquittal in the death of her daughter.
The three-part Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies features Anthony as she sits down to share her side of the infamous investigation, trial and aftermath of the culture-defining trial. Anthony speaks to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison, said the streaming service.
The series is directed by Alexandra Dean and executive produced by Tamra Simmons, Ebony Porter-Ike, Laura Michalchyshyn and Sam Sniderman.
Also: Peacock, Sky Greenlight TV Adaptation of ‘The Day of the Jackal’
Dean said in a statement: "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt. Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story – from opposing voices to Casey herself. While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did. Casey did not see or give notes on the film. What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence. I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light."■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.