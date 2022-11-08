Casey Anthony To Break Her Silence in Trailer for New Peacock Series

Peacock in November will debut a limited series featuring the first on-camera interview with Casey Anthony in the aftermath of her 2011 trial and acquittal in the death of her daughter.

The three-part Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies features Anthony as she sits down to share her side of the infamous investigation, trial and aftermath of the culture-defining trial. Anthony speaks to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison, said the streaming service.

The series is directed by Alexandra Dean and executive produced by Tamra Simmons, Ebony Porter-Ike, Laura Michalchyshyn and Sam Sniderman.

Dean said in a statement: "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt. Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story – from opposing voices to Casey herself. While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did. Casey did not see or give notes on the film. What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence. I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light."■