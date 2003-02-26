Cartoon nets Kids' WB! sales

In another sign that cable has just about cornered the kids'-network TV

business, Cartoon Network will take charge of ad sales for co-owned Kids' WB!.

The two units have been selling as a team for the past two years, but The WB Television Network

is now simply going to bow out of the sales side next season.

The WB will continue to program and market its weekday-afternoon and Saturday-morning kids blocks, working closely with Cartoon.

The combined ad-sales groups will report to Kim McQuilken, executive vice

president of Cartoon ad sales and marketing, who reports to Mark

Lazarus, president of Turner Entertainment Group sales and marketing.

McQuilken and The WB executive VP of media sales Bill

Morningstar said the move is, in part, aimed at kids' giant Nickelodeon, which

sells and programs Saturday mornings on its broadcast sibling, CBS.

The executives said ad buyers have been asking for a one-stop shop at

AOL Time Warner Inc.'s kids'-TV operation.

"Obviously, I have mixed emotions about it," said Morningstar, who will

continue selling The WB's other dayparts, but, he added, "competitively, it's

the right thing to do."