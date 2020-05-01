Cartoon Net, Fuse Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Cartoon Network and Fuse are launching celebrations marking Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which starts May 1.

Cartoon Network is marking the occasion with the second installment of Drawn To, its digital series highlighting culture and creativity.

The videos are narrated by Michaela Dietz, the voice of Amethyst on Steven Universe and show kids talking about how they express their culture through family and food.

The month-long campaign begins with the first episodes, titled Family. That will be followed by Expression and Food.

The videos will appear on Cartoon Network’s linear, social platforms and the Cartoon Network app.

Fuse will be honoring Future Asian Pacific History makers as part of its Future History franchise.

The honorees include hip hop artist Jay Park, fashion guru and children’s advocate Wendy Nguyen, activist Varshini Prakash and singer and songwriter Raveena.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFF3CFpLrxs[/embed]