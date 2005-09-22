Cartoon Names PR VP
James Anderson, senior VP of publicity and public relations, at Carsey-Werner in Los Angeles, has joined Cartoon Network as VP, public relations. He replaces Laurie Goldberg, who left last spring.
In addition to Cartoon, he will oversee public relations for Adult Swim and Boomerang, as well as Cartoonnetwork.com.
Cartoon is owned by Turner Broadcasting, a division of Time Warner.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.