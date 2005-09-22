Cartoon Names PR VP

Trending

James Anderson, senior VP of publicity and public relations, at Carsey-Werner in Los Angeles, has joined Cartoon Network as VP, public relations. He replaces Laurie Goldberg, who left last spring.

In addition to Cartoon, he will oversee public relations for Adult Swim and Boomerang, as well as Cartoonnetwork.com.

Cartoon is owned by Turner Broadcasting, a division of Time Warner.