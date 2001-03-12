Caroline Beck
B. Detroit, Mich.; B.A., art history, University of Michigan, 1977; account executive, Chiat/Day, 1984-86; Microsoft, 1986-89; independent consultant, 1989-91; senior vice president, marketing, Starsight Telecast, 1991-94; executive vice president and COO
, Sony Pictures Entertainment's Game Show Network, 1995-98; COO, Intertainer, 1998-2000; current position since February; single.
