Carey To Open HRTS Luncheon Season

Chase Carey, deputy chairman, president

and COO of News Corporation, will kick off the 2010-2011 Hollywood Radio &

Television Society Newsmaker Luncheon season, HRTS announced today. "A Conversation

With...Chase Carey" will take place Sept. 14 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"We are proud to continue the

tradition of outstanding season kickoffs with our Newsmaker Luncheon featuring

Chase Carey," said Kevin Beggs,

president, Lionsgate Television Group and HRTS president, in a

statement. "His insight, background and unique position at the top of one of

the world's most significant media companies make him an ideal ‘opening act'

for an exciting new season."

The Website www.HRTS.org

will also live-stream the panel.