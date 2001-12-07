Card Sharks folds its hand
The third casualty of the new season in syndication is FremantleMedia's remake of classic game show Card Sharks.
The show has been cancelled just three months into its first season in
first-run syndication.
Card Sharks averaged a 0.9 national household rating in the most recent
weekly syndication ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Pat Bullard was the host of the remake.
The show was originally developed by Pearson Television North America, which
changed its name to FremantleMedia and then on Nov. 1 handed over distribution
to Tribune Entertainment.
'It's no secret that this season has been a particularly challenging year to
launch new programs,' said FremantleMedia in a statement.
Card Sharks' cancellation follows that of fellow newcomer Talk or
Walk (Tribune Entertainment) and second-year series Power of Attorney
earlier this month.
